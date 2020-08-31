Go Pro Today

LeBron James’ Son Bronny Joining FaZe Clan Is Met With Mixed Reactions From Gamers

Some gamers applaud big-name addition while others feel it’s undeserved

August 31, 2020
Lebron James Jr Bronny James

Photo credit: Getty Images

LeBron Raymone James Jr.’s signing with esports and influencer marketing organization FaZe Clan has been met with mixed reactions from the gaming community. James, aka Bronny, was signed on Aug. 30.

Bronny, the son of Lakers forward LeBron James, is an amateur gamer when he’s not turning heads on the high school basketball court. He currently has a modest 4.3 million followers on TikTok and 330,000 followers on Twitch.

FaZe said James will stream “Call of Duty: Warzone,” Epic Games’ “Fortnite” and, of course, “NBA 2K.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but FaZe noted that James will likely both stream games live and produce content for its newly-established video studio. FaZe is clearly looking to capitalize on James’ existing celebrity and brand to boost its own social following, but James will also profit — a Sept. 2019 ruling signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom allows collegiate athletes to make money off the use of their likeness just as pro athletes do.

The internet’s reaction to James’ recruitment into FaZe was mixed. Some fans were excited the esports organization is recruiting more big-name players from the traditional sports world, like NBA player Ben Simmons, who joined the organization last week after backing a recent Series B raise (terms of that raise have not yet been disclosed).  FaZe also recruited Portland Trail Blazers player Meyers Leonard and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster to join the organization last year.

Other fans noted that it’s been 18 days since James’ last stream on Twitch, which might as well be an eternity in the ephemeral space of live-streaming entertainment — but FaZe will no doubt capitalize on any viewers James will attract regardless.

One of FaZe’s esports teams, the Atlanta FaZe, came in second place at this year’s “Call of Duty” World Championships event held Aug. 30, taking home roughly $900,000 in winnings out of a $4.5 million prize pool.

Check out some reactions to James’ joining FaZe Clan below.

