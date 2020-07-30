SiriusXM radio personality Cousin Brucie Morrow will leave the station’s ’60s on 6 radio show after hosting it for 15 years.

Morrow announced his plan to step down from hosting the ’60s on 6 channel on his radio show Wednesday evening. He also hosted the ’50s on 5 oldies channel on SiriusXM for a time and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1988.

The 84 year-old radio personality hinted on his show July 29 that he isn’t completely done with radio, and told listeners of his program to tune into his Facebook page for future updates.

Born Bruce Meyerowitz in Brooklyn, the DJ began his career in Bermuda at ZBM-AM where he initially used the moniker “The Hammer.” He later adopted the Cousin Brucie calling card in 1959 while working at New York radio station WINS. Morrow is the only on-air personality in New York City to have a street named after him, thanks to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who named West 52nd St. Cousin Brucie Way in 1994.

“After broadcasting on SiriusXM since 2005, Cousin Brucie has chosen to step away from the mic,” a SiriusXM spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “After many amazing years broadcasting on SiriusXM, and a celebrated career of more than 60 years in radio, we wish Brucie the best in any future endeavor.”