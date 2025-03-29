Bruce Glover, Character Actor Best Known for ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ and Father of Crispin Glover, Dies at 92

Bruce Glover, the actor best known for his memorable role in the 1971 James Bond film “Diamonds Are Forever” and as the father of Crispin Glover, died March 12, 2025. He was 91.

His son announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, March 29. A cause of death as not given.

A prolific character actor, Glover appeared as Deputy Grady Coker in 1973’s “Walking Tall” and in the film’s later sequels, as well as “Bless the Beasts and Children’ and Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown.” Having started his acting career on television in the 1960s, he was also notable for numerous TV guest roles throughout his career.

In a 2019 interview with The Original Van Gogh’s Ear Anthology, Glover said his first-ever job was delivering groceries at the age of 6. “I guess this woman had a store. She thought it was cute and decided to offer me a job. Ten cents a day delivering groceries after school and Saturday mornings so I made sixty cents a week,” he recalled.

Glover also served in the military and was drafted into the Korean War in 1953. “I arrived there the last six months of that war. Now when the war finished and I was still in Korea, I was in an engineering company, the University of California sent over teachers. I picked up nine hours of college credits in Korea,” he explained.

It was in Korea that Glover discovered he had dyslexia. “Dyslexics I think, there are probably dumb dyslexics and smart dyslexics. I am one of the smart dyslexics. I think Einstein was considered a Dyslexic he was also very bad in school, but he zoomed way ahead,” Glover said. ” think what a Dyslexic does is they don’t want to learn the rules. They just want to do it and they see something and they just do it and that is what I believe with me as an actor, I had no idea of being an actor.”

He was directed by his son in the 2005 film “It is Fine! Everything is Fine.” In the same interview he described Crispin as “a terrific actor and book writer.”

“Well you know, we are not family when we are acting. I am in the character and the scenes we were in together we are both in character so we are not Crispin and we are not Bruce. We are the characters,” Glover explained. “It is like good and talented actors become the characters and it has nothing to do with father and son.”

Bruce Herber Glover was born on May 2, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois. Throughout his life he considered careers as a football player or an artist but acting remained a consistent part of his life. He began acting in earnest after returning home from the Korean War, and his first roles included “The Lion in Winter” (1966) and stints on TV shows including “Car 54,” “Where Are You?,” “Route 66,” “Perry Mason,” “My Favorite Martian,” “The Rat Patrol,” “Mod Squad” and “Gunsmoke.”

It was casting director Billy Gordon who suggested him for Mr. Wint in “Diamonds Are Forever.”

Glover is survived by his wife, Betty, and their son Crispin.