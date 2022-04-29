Bruce Greenwood has been cast as mad patriarch Roderick Usher in Netflix’s upcoming horror series “The Fall of the House of Usher,” director Mike Flanagan announced on Friday. Greenwood, whose previous work with Flanagan includes the Netflix horror film “Gerald’s Game,” is replacing Frank Langella after the Tony-winning actor was fired for “inappropriate conduct” on set.

“I’m elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant BRUCE GREENWOOD to THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER as the iconic Roderick Usher. This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in HILL HOUSE),” wrote Flanagan.

I'm elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant BRUCE GREENWOOD to THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER as the iconic Roderick Usher. This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in HILL HOUSE). https://t.co/ya6QOQcX72 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 29, 2022

The production, which also stars Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish and Henry Thomas, was halfway through filming an eight-episode season when the allegations against Langella arose.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is “a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe,” including the short story of the same name.



Flanagan has previously adapted classic tales from Stephen King, as well as Shirley Jackson (“The Haunting of Hill House”), and Henry James (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”) for Netflix. It marks his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy’s fifth collaboration with the streamer.