Fox reruns tie with Spanish-language networks

“Penis” is not one of the seven words you can’t say on television, but Steve Harvey’s response to NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith’s crazy “Celebrity Family Feud” answer on Sunday sure contained one of them.

The ABC game show — and its instant-classic moment last night — led the evening in Nielsen’s TV ratings, handing its network a first-place finish thanks in part to Smith’s bizarro suggestion during the “Fast Money” round that Captain Hook might replace his hook with a “penis” if he was moonlighting as a handyman.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.7/5 and 5.1 million viewers. At 9, “Press Your Luck” landed a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. “Match Game” at 10 had a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

Also Read: Bruce Smith Turned Captain Hook Into a Sex Toy With This Insane 'Celebrity Family Feud' Answer (Video)

CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.3 million, NBC was third with 1.9 million.

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 received a 0.5/4 and 7 million viewers. Reruns followed.

For NBC, “Cannonball” at 7 got a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million viewers.

Also Read: Bye, Bye 'Blindspot': How NBC Drama Lost Its 'Voice' - and Then Its Viewers

Univision, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.2. Fox had a 2 share, the Spanish-language networks both got a 1. Univision was fourth in total viewers with 928,000, Fox was fifth with 758,000 and Telemundo was sixth with 640,000.

Fox aired all repeats on Sunday.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 476,000, airing all reruns.