Bruce Williamson, the lead singer of The Temptations from 2006-2015, died Sunday night from COVID-19, TMZ reported. He was 49 years old.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again,” his son Bruce Jr. wrote in a Facebook tribute. “I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON.”

Williamson was born in Los Angeles and grew up singing in the church. He moved to Las Vegas to pursue his career as a musical performer and it was his lifelong dream to join the singing group, which recorded many R&B and soul hits for Motown Records in the ’60s and ’70s. The group’s line-up has changed over the decades.

Also Read: Kristin Urquiza, Whose Father Died of COVID-19, Skewers Trump in Unflinching DNC Speech (Video)

Williamson officially joined the group in 2006. He sang on their albums “Back to Front” and “Still Here” and performed in numerous concerts and appearances.

He died on Sunday in Las Vegas after battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

As of Monday, Nevada has reported 71,711 COVID cases and 1394 deaths, the vast majority of which are from Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas.