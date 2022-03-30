Hollywood is rallying behind Bruce Willis after the actor’s family announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with the cognitive brain disorder aphasia.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the announcement read. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The announcement sparked an immediate outpouring of support for Willis, who broke out on the ABC series “Moonlighting” before transitioning into film with the iconic action film “Die Hard.” From there, Willis became one of biggest movie stars in the world with films including “Pulp Fiction,” “The Sixth Sense” and “12 Monkeys.”

In response to the news, Producer Randall Emmett said, “Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father, and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be part of our family.”

The wave of support also extended to social media, where colleagues and industry media celebrated Willis’ career and shared their favorite memories.

I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all ❤️❤️ https://t.co/ct0HE1Ti2N — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 30, 2022

Sending ❤️ and 🙏 to #BruceWillis his family & family. One of my close relatives has aphasia and she is still enjoying a happy, fulfilling life (but she also had to give up her career). It’s inconceivable to think of #Armageddon without his powerful and heartfelt performance. https://t.co/uy2FbrMDtJ — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) March 30, 2022

Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family. https://t.co/npSgvkb5v7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis has given us so many iconic characters and great performances across his career. Forever a legend. Wishing him all the best, and I hope he enjoys retirement. pic.twitter.com/Pof4ZwPB77 — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) March 30, 2022

Bless you Bruce Willis! Prayers for healing and sincere gratitude for sharing your talents with all of us! https://t.co/maNEhLy8ul — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 30, 2022

i met bruce willis once, ten years ago. an agency was trying to get me to sign with their company and they asked me what I wanted to do and I said 'write an action movie for bruce willis' so they said 'do you want to meet him?' and brought me to his birthday party that night — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) March 30, 2022