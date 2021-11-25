Bryan Adams Tests Positive for COVID for Second Time in a Month

Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a month.

Adams was in Milan, Italy, to promote the 2022 issue of the famed Pirelli calendar in which his photography was featured and tested positive upon arriving.

Adams posted several photos to Instagram with the news, one of which shows him on an ambulance.

“Just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” Adams wrote in the caption, accompanied by the hashtag #sohappyithurts. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.”

Last month, Adams’ representatives confirmed he had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and said he was fully vaccinated. He had no symptoms then, his reps said.

Adams was forced to skip the Oct. 30 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Tina Turner. Keith Urban stepped in for Adams, who was scheduled to perform a medley of songs with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton and H.E.R. to pay tribute to Turner.

Rosemary Rossi contributed to this report.