Showtime on Thursday dropped the trailer for its upcoming legal thriller “Your Honor,” and Bryan Cranston plays a New Orleans judge taking a walk on the illegal side as he tries to cover up his son’s accidental killing of a member of the “most vicious crime family in the city.”

Watch as Michael Desiato’s (Cranston) son Adam (Hunter Doohan), bloodied and standing in the middle of the street, panics and hangs up on a 9-1-1 operator after hitting the boy with his car in the trailer above.

“Don’t tell anyone. Not ever,” Cranston tells Doohan in the clip. “I can do this. I can keep you safe if no one ever hears about it.”

Meanwhile, crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) and his wife, Gina (Hope Davis), are hot on their heels.

What results is a “high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices,” according to Showtime.

Peter Moffat (“The Night Of”) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of multiple episodes. Robert and Michelle King (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife,” “Evil”) executive produce along with Liz Glotzer (“Evil,” “The Good Fight”). Edward Berger directs the first three episodes and also executive produces.

Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions, “Your Honor” is based on the Israeli series “Kvodo” created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Cranston, James Degus, Rob Golenberg and Alon Aranya also executive produce with Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern.

The series also stars Carmen Ejogo (“Selma”), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire”), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (“The Night Of”). Amy Landecker (“Transparent”), Margo Martindale (“The Americans”), Lorraine Toussaint (“Orange Is the New Black”), Chet Hanks (“Empire”), Lamar Johnson (“The Hate U Give”) and Lilli Kay (“Chambers”) guest star.

“Your Honor” premieres on Showtime in December.