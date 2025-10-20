OpenAI Works With SAG-AFTRA, Agencies on Sora 2 Guardrails After Pressure From Bryan Cranston

After alarm bells rang across Hollywood over misuse of OpenAI’s new video generation software Sora 2, the artificial intelligence company has agreed to work with SAG-AFTRA and top talent agencies to establish guardrails against unauthorized voice and likeness replications.

One of the top actors who led the charge against that misuse is Bryan Cranston, who released a joint statement with SAG-AFTRA and the aforementioned companies on Monday. Cranston notified the actors’ union that despite OpenAI’s pre-existing opt-in policy for performers in order for their voice and likeness to be replicated, users were able to generate AI footage of the “Breaking Bad” actor during Sora 2’s invite-only launch.

SAG-AFTRA says OpenAI apologized for the generations and committed to working with the union, CAA, UTA and the Association of Talent Agencies to strengthen their guardrails to uphold the opt-in policy.

“I was deeply concerned not just for myself, but for all performers whose work and identity can be misused in this way. I am grateful to OpenAI for its policy and for improving its guardrails, and hope that they and all of the companies involved in this work, respect our personal and professional right to manage replication of our voice and likeness,” Cranston said.

“Bryan Cranston is one of countless performers whose voice and likeness are in danger of massive misappropriation by replication technology. Bryan did the right thing by communicating with his union and his professional representatives to have the matter addressed,” added SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin. “This particular case has a positive resolution. I’m glad that OpenAI has committed to using an opt-in protocol, where all artists have the ability to choose whether they wish to participate in the exploitation of their voice and likeness using A.I.”

More to come…