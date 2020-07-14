‘Empire’ Alum Bryshere Gray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

“Empire” alum and rapper Bryshere Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges in Goodyear, Arizona Monday, after a woman who identified herself as his wife called 9-1-1 to report the former Fox star.

Police responded to the woman’s call, which was placed from a gas station, on Sunday at approximately 10:15 p.m, according to a press release from the Goodyear Police Department. The woman told police she had been assaulted at her home for “several hours” by her husband, who she said was Gray, an actor best known for playing Hakeem Lyon on the recently ended “Empire” for the Fox hip-hop drama’s entire six season run.

According the department, “The victim had numerous visible injuries on her body and also stated that she was strangled at one point by Gray and temporarily lost consciousness. She was taken to a nearby hospital.”

Also Read: 9 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'Don't' (Photos)

Per the department, authorities arrived at Gray’s home in an attempt to contact him, but he would not come outside.

“Due to the barricade situation and the felony domestic violence charges at hand, Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called in to assist,” the press release states. Gray was taken into custody just after 7 a.m. on Monday, when he “approached officers at the front of his residence and surrendered without incident.”

Gray has been booked at the Maricopa County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault (strangulation), assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct.

Also Read: 'Empire' Showrunner on What He Left Out of Pandemic-Forced Series Finale

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, “was treated and released for her non life-threatening injuries,” according to authorities. “Goodyear detectives and a victims advocate continued to assist the victim after her discharge from the hospital.”

A representative for Gray, who goes by the stage name Yazz The Greatest in his rapping career, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.