box office BTS 2021 American Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dynamite! BTS Live Concert Topped ‘The Batman’ in Dozens of Movie Theaters Last Weekend

by | March 15, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The K-Pop band’s concert broadcast grossed a record $32.6 million worldwide this past Saturday, proving the power of live events
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

While nothing challenged “The Batman” last weekend on the box office charts, a few dozen theaters in the United States actually saw higher grosses from a single live-event screening on Saturday night than they did for the DC blockbuster all weekend. Such is the dynamite power of K-Pop band BTS.

In 3,711 cinemas around the world on Saturday night, theatrical event distributor Trafalgar Releasing screened “BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage,” a broadcast of the K-Pop band’s first live show in South Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their 2020 tour. Worldwide, the show grossed $32.6 million, the largest ever for a live event in cinemas.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

SpongeBob SquarePants

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Is the Most In-Demand Show on Amazon Prime Video | Charts
bob chapek disney don't say gay

Inside Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle and His Leadership Style: ‘100% Self-Inflicted Wound’
Robert Pattinson The Batman

‘The Batman’ Snags Another $66 Million in 2nd Weekend at Box Office
Robert Pattinson The Batman

‘The Batman’ Flies Past $200 Million at Domestic Box Office
photo illo DON'T USE AGAIN AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron

Studios Fume Over AMC Theatres’ ‘Greedy’ Surge Pricing on Movie Tickets: ‘It’s All Take and No Give’
Youtube

How TikTok Rivals Are Scrambling for a Share of the Short Video Market

Warner Bros.’ DC Film Slate Delay Could Help ‘Aquaman 2’ and ‘Shazam 2’ at the Box Office
robert simonds eros stx

Lionsgate, STX Deal Falls Through, Indie Studio Seeks to Close Najafi Deal (Exclusive)
Taylor Kinney in "Chicago Fire" (NBC)

NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ Sets Wednesday’s Ratings Ablaze
Can the Oscars Be Saved? Sure, with a Little Help from Netflix (Or Amazon, or HBOMax) (Credit: Brian Taylor)

Can the Oscar Show Be Saved? Sure, With a Little Help From Netflix (or Amazon, or HBO Max)
youtube

Why YouTube – With Its Deep Pockets – Isn’t the Perfect Fit for All Creators