BTS took West Hollywood by storm on Thursday night's "Late Show," performing an energetic set as part of James Corden's Crosswalk Concert series, so named because the shows take place in actual crosswalks.

The K-Pop band were "conned" by Corden to perform in between traffic light changes for his late-night CBS show, with Corden selling the gig as one of the hottest in Los Angeles.

After a little discussion among the band members, the group decided to go for it, in honor of Corden, whom they call "Papa Mochi."

When the light turned red outside of Television City in WeHo, the band ran into the crosswalk, complete with backup dancers and signage that read "Butter," and they quickly burst into song and dance, churning out that hit for those stuck at the light.

Corden quickly rushed them out of the crosswalk when the light turned green, but when it went red again, the band, who'd of course managed a costume change, came out to perform "Permission to Dance." Some of the motorists at the first to red lights didn't seem to know what was going on or recognize how special it was to see the chart toppers performing mere feet in front of them.

It was BTS' third number, though, "Dynamite," that got a new group of commuters really moving. At that third red light, there seemed to be a host of BTS fans stopped at the intersection, and they grooved to the music while hanging out of their cars. A group of BTS Army, though, were on the other side of the crosswalk during the band's entire set, cheering on the band, who recently performed for 50,000 at SoFi Stadium.

Watch the whole Crosswalk Concert above.