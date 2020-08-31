BTS broke a new record on Monday by becoming the first all-South Korean group to score a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Dynamite,” the group’s first fully English-language single off of their 2020 record “Map of the Soul: 7,” is what rocketed them to the top of the charts. Their next closest chart placement was their March single, “On,” which made it to No. 4, Billboard said. Back in 2012, Psy’s “Gangnam Style” came close, reaching the No. 2 position.

The music video for “Dynamite” has racked up over 45 million views since it debuted on YouTube Aug. 24. On Spotify, “Dynamite” has been streamed over 74 million times since it was released on Aug. 21 from Big Hit and Sony Music.

BTS Cancels Tour Dates in Korea Over Coronavirus Outbreak

In its first week, the song achieved 33.9 million streams in the U.S. and sold 300,000 units, according to Nielson Music data from Billboard. In terms of radio airplay, it got 11.6 million audience impressions in the week that ended on Aug. 30.

BTS also had a big night on Sunday, taking home Moon Person trophies in all four categories they were nominated in at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards — that’s Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography. They also had a chance to perform “Dynamite” for the first time at the awards, albeit remotely from South Korea. Last year, they were the first to win in the VMAs then-newly-minted K-Pop category.

BTS is a South Korean boy band also known as the Bangtan Boys consisting of seven members including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Since then, they have found massive success in the U.S., and are known as much for their elaborate choreography as they are for their catchy pop tunes.

Meanwhile, if you want to see what all the fuss is about, watch the video below:

