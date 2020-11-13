BTS, Katy Perry, Michael Buble Join ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’ Cast

The third Disney Holiday Singalong on ABC will feature South Korean boy band phenomenon BTS, alongside Katy Perry, P!nk, and Michael Buble.

Once again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the event will air Nov. 30 from 8-9 p.m. ET. The show will also include virtual performances from the Disney on Broadway casts, including the North American touring companies of “Frozen” and the casts of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” musicals. The “Frozen” company will lead viewers in a singalong of the hit song from the films, “Let it Go.”

Disney’s a capella group, DCapella, will also join the lineup to lead families in virtual holiday caroling.

Other artists and celebrities set to join the Disney Holiday Singalong this holiday include duo Chloe X Halle, Derek and Julianne Hough, Hayley Erbert, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kerry Washington. Italian opera legend Andrea Bocelli will also join the lineup.

There’s a charity component to this holiday’s singalong — Disney will encourage viewers to donate to its Feed the Love campaign, which donates to nonprofits Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish.

The singalong is produced by Done+Dusted for Disney. ABC said that the April debut of the “Disney Family Singalong” was a ratings spectacular — it was TVs highest-rated show among adults aged 18-49 on any network since ABC’s February broadcast of The Oscars — and drew in 22.3 million viewers.

Check out the full list of scheduled sing-along performances below:

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”