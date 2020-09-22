BTS to Make First In-Game Appearance in ‘Fortnite’

South Korean boy band BTS will set foot onto an even larger stage this week, when it takes over Epic Games’ “Fortnite” this Friday for the first time.

BTS (also called the Bangtan Boys) is overall one of the biggest boy bands worldwide, and its seven-member group began releasing music in 2010. The septet will use “Fortnite” virtual avatars to show off new dance moves for its recently released English-language single, “Dynamite.”

Epic Games’ “Fortnite” has hosted several “live” concerts in its Party Royale game mode from a sound stage in Los Angeles by creating virtual avatars for artists who can then give their performance while using “Fortnite” map areas as their stage.

Past concerts include electronica artists Marshmello, Diplo and hip-hop artist Travis Scott. Scott’s concert in April attracted a record 12 million viewers.

Epic Games is pushing virtual in-game events like concerts or screenings aggressively since the cornoavirus pandemic forced many other industries to grind to a near standstill — even film producers including Christopher Nolan are using the widely popular game to boost trailers for new films.

“We’re always looking to partner with talented artists who are interested in pushing boundaries and finding innovative ways to reach fans,” Epic Games head of global partnerships Nate Nanzer said in a statement Tuesday. “BTS is not only incredibly popular worldwide, but their talent, creativity, and forward-thinking made them a perfect match. We’re honored to host their premiere.”