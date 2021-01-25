Budweiser will not run a commercial during Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, the beer brand announced Monday. The company says it will donate money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.

Since 1984, Budweiser has run spots during the big game featuring its iconic Clydesdale horses trampling through the countryside. Other memorable Budweiser commercials included frogs croaking “Budweiser” and friends uttering prolonged “Wassup!” greetings to each other.

According to the Associated Press, Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch still has four minutes of advertising during the game for its other brands including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.

In fact, Michelob Ultra debuted its own TV spot on Monday featuring Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler and Alex Morgan.

Budweiser joins other advertisers including Coke and Avocados from Mexico in sitting out the Super Bowl. PepsiCo is not running Pepsi ads either, though it will sponsor the half-time show featuring The Weeknd.

With these major brands out, other companies can step in, provided they have the money for the coveted — and pricey — advertising spots.

Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air Sunday, February 7, 2021.

