‘Buffy’ Alum David Boreanaz Respectfully Disagrees With Stacey Abrams in Angel vs Spike Debate

Wild horses couldn’t drag us away from the debate that Stacey Abrams reignited among “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fans earlier this month when the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate endorsed Spike (James Marsters) over Angel (David Boreanaz) as the true love of Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar).

And while many “Buffy” alums and series creator Joss Whedon were quick to weigh in on whether Buffy’s Seasons 1-3 vampire boyfriend Angel or later-years bloodsucking lover Spike was her perfect match, Angel himself had yet to take a side until speaking with TheWrap Monday ahead of Wednesday’s two-hour Season 4 premiere of “SEAL Team.”

“All I’ll say is this, man: True love is first love and first love is true love,” Boreanaz said, referring to Angel, Buffy’s much, much older first boyfriend. “Drop the mic. End of story. I don’t think we need to continue. I mean, it’s pretty simple, right? Let’s think about that for really a second. Your first love is your true love, your true love is your first love. End of story. All due respect Stacey Abrams, I disagree. But you know, hey, you’re coming from the character’s mouth here. I think I’ll be the final word on it.”

Also Read: 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Alums and Joss Whedon Endorse Stacey Abrams' Spike vs Angel Hot Take

OK, it was probably obvious that Boreanaz would be Team Angel, but we had to ask after Abrams brought a lot of the “Buffy” fandom and cast themselves over to her side on Team Spike.

“To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power,” Abrams tweeted Nov. 9, after being labeled a Spike shipper by one Twitter user.

Gellar and Marsters, the other two angles in the famous “Buffy” love triangle, both reacted excitedly to Abrams’ tweet, but avoided giving an answer about if they were Bangel or Spuffy supporters, with Gellar calling herself an Abrams’ “fangirl” and Marsters calling her a “national treasure.”

Created by Whedon, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” aired for seven seasons, from 1997 to 2001, first on The WB and then UPN. Boreanaz exited the show at the end of Season 3 to star on its spinoff series, “Angel.”

“SEAL Team” Season 4 premieres Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.