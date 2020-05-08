Sarah Michelle Gellar Plays Dress-Up With Iconic ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Costume (Photo)

“I say we party”

| May 8, 2020 @ 6:58 AM
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar

20th Century Fox TV

Buffy is here save us from the pandemic — or at least from boredom.

On Thursday, Sarah Michelle Gellar treated “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fans to the ultimate throwback look when she dressed up in her costume from the Season 1 finale of the hit WB series and snapped a pic for Instagram.

“All dressed up and no where to go. “I say we party” #safeathome #prophecygirl,” Gellar captioned the photo of her in the white gown Buffy Summers wore, not to her high school dance, but to her big fight with The Master in the episode titled “Prophecy Girl.” That battle ended in her first death — yes *spoiler alert* Buffy died multiple times — after which she was quickly revived by Xander (Nicholas Brendon) and Angel (David Boreanaz).

Don’t worry, Gellar confirmed in the comments section that this is *the* dress, not just a look-a-like she had laying around the house she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two children.

Created by Joss Whedon, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” aired for seven seasons, from 1997 to 2001, first on The WB and then UPN.

While it’s now been almost two decades since “Buffy” ended, the show’s fanbase is still incredibly strong and there is even a reboot series from Whedon and Monica Owusu-Breen in the works at 20th Century Fox TV. There is currently no network or stars attached to that project, including Gellar.

See Gellar’s “Buffy” dressup photo below.

