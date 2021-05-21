‘Bull’ Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron Out at CBS

Glenn Gordon Caron has left the CBS drama “Bull” where he was showrunner and exited his overall deal with the show’s producer CBS Studios, according to multiple reports.

Caron was the subject of a workplace investigation after multiple writers left the show during the fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, co-star Freddy Rodriguez is also leaving the series. Rodriguez played Benjamin “Benny” Colon for more than 100 episodes.

Reps for CBS and CBS Studios did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Caron had been showrunner since Season 2 of the Michael Weatherly-led drama. THR cited unnamed past and present writers on “Bull” and Caron’s previous show “Medium,” who accused Caron of creating a toxic work environment.

“Bull” was recently renewed for a sixth season.

This is not the first time “Bull” has the subject of a workplace complaint.

In 2018, it was revealed that CBS agreed to pay Eliza Dushku a $9.5 million settlement following her complaint that she was written off the drama after she confronted series star Weatherly about multiple instances of inappropriate behavior.

Dushku, who was tapped to a play major role with the possibility of becoming a full-time cast member, was soon written off the show after she confronted Weatherly over comments she said made her uncomfortable, the New York Times reported at that time. According to Dushku, Weatherly made comments about her appearance in front of the crew. She also said he made a rape joke and a comment about a threesome.