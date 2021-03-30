The CW’s ‘Bulletproof’ Finale Gets Blown Away in TV Ratings

Elite 8 tipoff on CBS rejects “The Voice” on NBC

As if “Bulletproof’s” 0.1 rating wasn’t rough enough, the show that followed it, “All American Stories,” had a 0.0 rating.

The “Bulletproof” Season 3 finale on The CW was full of holes — ratings-wise, at least. Up much higher in the Nielsen rankings, CBS won Monday with the tipoff of March Madness 2021’s Elite 8 round.

NBC and ABC tied for second place in ratings in a battle of singing competitions, “The Voice” and “American Idol.” It was about as tight as it gets in the key demo, adults 18-49, but “The Voice” triumphed over “Idol” in terms of total viewers.

CBS was first in ratings with a 1.5 rating/10 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all men’s college basketball action.

NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6/4. NBC was second in total viewers with 4.9 million total viewers, ABC was third with 4.6 million.

For NBC, “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 0.7/5 and 6.2 million total viewers. At 10, “Debris” managed a 0.3/2 and 2.7 million total viewers.

For ABC, “American Idol” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.7/5 and 4.8 million total viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.5/4 and 4.2 million total viewers.

Fox and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. Univision had a 3 share, Fox got a 2 share. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 2.1 million, Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

For Fox, following a rerun, “America’s Most Wanted” at 9 had a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in total viewers with 908,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 367,000. The “Bulletproof” season finale at 8 settled for a 0.1/0 and 532,000 total viewers. At 9, “All American” stories performed even worse, posting the dreaded 0.0/0 goose egg. The “All American” spinoff managed just 201,000 total viewers.