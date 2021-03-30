Bulletproof

The CW

The CW’s ‘Bulletproof’ Finale Gets Blown Away in TV Ratings

by | March 30, 2021 @ 9:07 AM

Elite 8 tipoff on CBS rejects “The Voice” on NBC

The “Bulletproof” Season 3 finale on The CW was full of holes — ratings-wise, at least. Up much higher in the Nielsen rankings, CBS won Monday with the tipoff of March Madness 2021’s Elite 8 round.

As if “Bulletproof’s” 0.1 rating wasn’t rough enough, the show that followed it, “All American Stories,” had a 0.0 rating.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

