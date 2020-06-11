The CW’s ‘Bulletproof’ Season 2 Premiere Gets Blown Away in TV Ratings

“Bulletproof” was anything but on Wednesday, when The CW debuted Season 2 of its London-based cop drama to just a 0.1 rating/0 share among adults 18-49 and 386,000 total viewers.

Riddled with reruns, last night was a very low-rated one on broadcast television, allowing Spanish-language network Univision to tie for first place in the key demo.

NBC, Fox and Univision tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. Despite airing all repeats, NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 10.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was fourth in viewers with 1.7 million, Univision was fifth with 1.5 million.

For Fox, following a repeat, an original episode of “Ultimate Tag” at 9 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 1.9 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.9 million, ABC was third with 2.2 million.

For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 p.m. got a 0.5/3 and 3.6 million viewers. Reruns followed.

For ABC, following an airing of 2014 movie “Big Hero 6,” a new episode of “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 p.m. managed a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 883,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 532,000. At 8 p.m., “The 100” received a 0.2/1 and 678,000 viewers. “Bulletproof” followed.