‘Burden of Truth’ to End With Season 4

Update: A previous version of this story said that “Burden of Truth” had been canceled. The show’s producers have released a statement clarifying that the conclusion was planned.

“Burden of Truth,” a Canadian legal drama starring Kristin Kreuk that airs on The CW in the U.S., is coming to an end after four seasons. The final episode of the show’s fourth season, which aired on its home broadcast network CBC on Thursday, will serve as its series finale.

“After four incredible seasons, we’re bringing our ‘Burden of Truth’ story to its conclusion in tonight’s series finale,” a post added to the show’s official Facebook page Thursday said. “We are so proud of the stories we’ve been able to tell each season, especially those related to social justice. We’re also tremendously appreciative of the support we’ve received from our fans worldwide, and are particularly grateful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, for being so welcoming to our crew.”

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Spring Shows (Updating)

“We’re incredibly proud of ‘Burden of Truth’ and are honoured that the show resonated with so many viewers worldwide,” executive producers Ilana Frank, ICF Films, Linda Pope, and Kyle Irving, Eagle Vision, said in a statement to TVeh.com. “When we began this season, we knew our story was coming to its natural end with a meaningful conclusion for Joanna, Billy, and the entire cast of characters. We’re thankful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, where we filmed our show, and our tremendous cast, helmed by Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney, for bringing ground-breaking stories to life. We also appreciate the steadfast support of our production partners at eOne, as well as our broadcasters CBC and The CW, on four tremendous seasons of ‘Burden of Truth.'”

A representative for The CW says Season 4 of “Burden of Truth” will air on the network, with a premiere date still to be determined.

The third season of “Burden of Truth” premiered last May on The CW and ran over the summer. In that installment, Joanna Chang (Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are working together in their new boutique law firm, Crawford Chang, when an old friend abruptly re-enters Joanna’s life in desperate need of help. After this case, nothing will be the same again.

Also Read: 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating)

“Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang, Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford, Star Slade as Luna Spence, Meegwun Fairbrother as Officer Owen Beckbie, Anwen O’Driscoll as Taylor Matheson, Sera-Lys McArthur as Kodie Chartrand, Dayle McLeod as Kat Carmichael and Paul Braunstein as Sam Mercer.

The drama is executive produced by Ilana Frank, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, Bradley Simpson, Linda Pope, Kreuk and Kyle Irving.

Filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, “Burden of Truth” is produced by IFC Films, Entertainment One and Eagle Vision Inc.