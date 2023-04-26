Bustle Digital Group, Writers Guild East Reach 1st Union Contract

Bustle Digital Group and the Writers Guild of America, East have reached a tentative agreement with management on a first union contract, the publisher announced Wednesday.

BDG says it won guaranteed minimum salary increases, strong benefits, and fair severance and protection from layoffs in its two-year contract fight. More details will be made public when the contract is ratified by members.

“We are elated to announce that we have a deal!” BDG said in a statement. “Our first union contract could not have been achieved without an incredible amount of solidarity and fortitude by our current bargaining unit. We also owe a deep amount of gratitude to the many workers who have either left or been let go at BDG who fiercely supported this campaign over the more than two years of negotiations.”

The bargaining unit represents 125 members in editorial, video, design, and social staffers at Bustle, Elite Daily, Fatherly, Inverse, Nylon, Romper, Scary Mommy, The Dad and The Zoe Report.