Busy Philipps Joins Tina Fey’s ‘Girls5eva’ Comedy at Peacock

Busy Philipps is the third leading lady to join the cast of Tina Fey’s Peacock comedy series “Girls5eva,” the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service said Monday.

The “Cougar Town” alum will star alongside Sara Bareilles and “Hamilton” actress Renée Elise Goldsberry in the show, which follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s that decides to reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot after being sampled by a young rapper. Per the comedy’s description, “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?”

Philipps will star as Summer, “the most bubbly, but least talented member of the group,” who is now a “‘Real Housewives’ reject in yoga pants living in a New Jersey McMansion.”

Meredith Scardino created the series and executive produces alongside Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), Jeff Richmond, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment) and Eric Gurian (Little Stranger). Kat Coiro (“SHE-HULK,” “Marry Me”) is set to direct the pilot of Girls5eva.

“Girls5eva” hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The series will join a lineup of originals at Peacock that include dramas like “Brave New World” and comedies like the “Saved by the Bell” revival

Philipps is best known for her roles on TV series like “Vice Principals,” “Cougar Town,” “Freaks and Geeks,” and “Dawson’s Creek,” as well as her now-ended late-night talk show, “Busy Tonight.” On the film side, her recent credits include Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty,” and the Joel Edgerton thriller “The Gift,” inw which she starred opposite Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall. In 2018, Philipps released a collection of humorous autobiographical essays in her book “This Will Only Hurt A Little.”

She is represented by Carrie Byalick at B. Company, ICM and attorney Cheryl Snow at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.