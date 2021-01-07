oscars academy awards red carpet watch online livestream

Getty

‘Buzz’ Kill? Virtual Awards Season Silences Traditional Pre-Oscar Chatter

by | January 7, 2021 @ 6:05 PM

“It’s an abrupt change that’s catching everybody by surprise,” producer Cheryl Boone Isaacs says

As Hollywood’s pandemic-delayed awards season begins lurching into action with virtual screenings and events, movie business insiders say one key element is missing:

The buzz.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Riot Capitol Building Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

US Capitol Police Officer Dies After Pro-Trump Riots, Death Toll Rises to 5

Warner Bros International Marketing EVP Julien Noble to Exit, in Talks at Universal
Neil Sheehan The Pentagon Papers Cover

Neil Sheehan Reveals He Swiped Pentagon Papers From Daniel Ellsberg to Break Story
donald trump

Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Calls for Trump to Resign Following MAGA Riot
Donald Trump

Trump Says MAGA Rioters Have ‘Defiled the Seat of American Democracy’
Josh Hawley

Simon & Schuster Cancels Sen Josh Hawley’s Book Deal for Seeking to Overturn Election
longest running tv shows

Longest Running TV Shows Still on Air in the US, From ‘General Hospital’ to ‘The Simpsons’ (Photos)
Chad Pergram

Fox News Capitol Reporter Describes Barricading Himself in During ‘Disturbing’ Riot
neil sheehan

Neil Sheehan, Pulitzer Prize Winner and ‘Pentagon Papers’ Reporter, Dies at 84
The Chase Brad Rutter

How Alex Trebek Inspired ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Brad Rutter’s Performance on ‘The Chase’
broadway coronavirus

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown