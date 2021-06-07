BuzzFeed Announces Final Seasons of ‘Unsolved: True Crime,’ ‘Unsolved: Supernatural’ (Exclusive)

BuzzFeed will premiere its eighth and final season of “BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime” on June 18 and its seventh and final season of “BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural” this fall, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Creators, producers and co-hosts Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej will star in six new true-crime episodes that will dive into crimes surround Princess Diana, George Reeves — who portrayed the Man of Steel in the TV series “The Adventures of Superman” in the 1950s — and more.

Over the course of five years, Bergara and Madej explored popular crimes and mysteries, amassing 16.6 billion minutes watched with over 1.3 billion cumulative views, according to BuzzFeed.

“It’s been an amazing five years hosting and executive producing, ‘BuzzFeed Unsolved.’ We were truly fortunate to have the opportunity from BuzzFeed to make this show, and I can’t even begin to describe the appreciation I have for all the support we’ve received from this fanbase that has allowed us to pursue this dream and our passions,” Bergara said. “It’s obviously bittersweet to see it go, but I’m beyond proud of what Shane, myself, our crew, our editors, our producers, our researchers, and any of the team at BuzzFeed have created with ‘Unsolved.’ And I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to give both series, ‘True Crime’ and ‘Supernatural,’ a proper sendoff that will hopefully serve as a satisfying goodbye to the fans and the team that helped make this show what it is.”

Madej added: “None of this would have been possible without the passion of Shaniacs and Boogaras. This will be one thrilling final year for the fans as we dive into our favorite, most-requested crimes and mysteries. I can’t believe we’ve made it this far without solving a single crime or collecting even mildly compelling evidence of ghosts, but at least we’ve had some chuckles and spiritually inherited a bridge.”

You can watch the Season 8 premiere of “BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime” on YouTube at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET beginning June 18. Watch the trailer above.