Byron Allen’s ‘Comics Unleashed’ to Tape More Than 130 Episodes Ahead of CBS Late Night Debut

As Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen” is set to tape more than 130 episodes ahead of its late night debut on CBS.

As TheWrap previously reported, “Comics Unleashed” will be taking over the 12:30 a.m. time slot from “After Midnight.” Allen plans on filming 132 episodes of the comedy talk show, which is produced under Allen’s Entertainment Studios banner.

The series, which is heading into its 20th season, will officially air at 12:37 a.m. ET on Sept. 22 with back-to-back half-hour episodes. Episodes of the comedy talk show will then air Monday through Friday, with the series also available to stream live on Paramount+ for subscribers that have Paramount+ with Showtime.

Allen has had experience with this time slot before. Prior to “After Midnight,” CBS aired “Comics Unleashed” during the time slot as part of a limited run the network dubbed as successful.

“‘Comics Unleashed’ is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” Allen said in a statement. “I created this show more than 20 years ago so that the best comedians can always have a home and do what they live to do – come together and make everyone laugh.”

“Comics Unleashed” is hosted by Allen and has featured over 550 comedians including Sebastian Maniscalco, Tiffany Haddish, Nate Bargatze, Gabriel Iglesias, Theo Von, Cedric the Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Leslie Jones, Wayne Brady, Roy Wood, Jr., Whitney Cummings, JB Smoove, Billy Gardell, Margaret Cho, Brad Garrett, Sheryl Underwood, Adam Carolla, Gina Yashere, Dane Cook, Sinbad, George Wallace, Caroline Rhea, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler, Katt Williams, Dennis Miller, Loni Love, Jamie Kennedy, Iliza Shlesinger, Jon Lovitz, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Monique, Tom Papa, Gary Owen, Natasha Leggero, Deon Cole, Lisa Ann Walter, Marc Maron, Anthony Anderson, Russell Peters and many more.

The series is produced by Allen Media Group and executive produced by Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas and Jodi Miller. It has been airing in first-run strip syndication since its premiere in September 2006.