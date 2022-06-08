Byron Allen Media Group Hires Chris Malone as Executive VP and Head of Corporate Development

The Byron Allen-led media company AMG has hired Christopher Malone to the position of executive vice president and head of corporate development.

Malone will help lead AMG senior management in merger and acquisition efforts, along with additional corporate strategic initiatives. Malone was an integral role in financing recent notable AMG transactions, including the AMG acquisition of The Weather Channel in 2018 and the AMG acquisition of several ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX broadcast network-affiliated television stations nationwide.

“Chris will play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue its trajectory of growth and execute on the large number of acquisition opportunities in front of us,” Allen said in a statement.

Malone moves to AMG from Stellex Capital Management. Prior to that, Malone was a director at Brightwood Capital and previously held positions at RLJ Equity Partners, William Blair, and Credit Suisse. Malone earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Hampton and earned an MBA from Harvard.

“It has been exciting to see the strong growth of Allen Media Group over the past five years and it is even more exciting to join at such a dynamic time for the company.” Malone said in a statement. “The industry is experiencing rapid transformation as well as increased consolidation and Allen Media Group is well-positioned to capitalize on this changing paradigm given its strong and differentiated position.”