CAA and Writers Guild Sign Deal to End Standoff Over Packaging, Agency Says

Creative Artists Agency announced on Wednesday that it has reached a deal with the Writers Guild of America on a new franchise agreement that will allow writers to be represented by the agency after a nearly two-year standoff.

“CAA and the WGA have concluded and signed a franchise agreement confirming CAA can resume representing writers and continue the important work of helping them realize their ambitions. We end this year of unprecedented global challenges with the optimism and energy that today’s news brings, starting now, and for the years ahead,” a CAA spokesperson said Wednesday.

The WGA has yet to release its own statement confirming the deal, nor have specifics on the agreement been disclosed. CAA had previously announced a deal in September only for the Writers Guild to walk it back, saying there were still issues concerning the agency’s stake in affiliate production studio Wiip that still needed to be resolved.

CAA and William Morris Endeavor remain the only agencies that have not signed a new franchise agreement agreeing to phase out packaging fees and limit ownership in affiliate production studios to 20%, terms that the guild says are necessary to avoid conflicts of interests between agents and the studios they negotiate with on behalf of writers. Affiliate studios has been the major hurdle between the two sides as CAA and WME have significant stakes in affiliate production companies, as the WGA has requested more information about the timetable the two agencies will adopt to adhere to the 20% limit as well as additional information about the agencies’ corporate structure.

Should the Writers Guild agree to this deal, all that would remain for the WGA’s campaign against packaging fees would be for WME to agree to a similar deal. The guild has come a long way from the ruling handed down by federal judge Andre Birotte Jr. back in April that dismissed many key aspects of its lawsuit against CAA, WME and UTA claiming that packaging fees were a violation of federal labor laws. Handed down nearly a year to the day that the WGA ordered its members to terminate representation with any agency that did not eliminate packaging fees, the ruling was considered a major blow to the guild’s efforts.

But the severe financial damage inflicted on agencies by the COVID-19 pandemic changed the conflict entirely. With productions shut down for much of the spring and summer and live events shut down for even longer, many of the revenue streams agencies rely on quickly dried up. With writers standing as one of the very few segments of Hollywood still working, agencies returned to the negotiating table with the WGA.

Over the summer, ICM Partners and UTA signed off on a franchise agreement that agreed to phase out packaging fees by summer 2022, with UTA agreeing to withdraw itself from a lawsuit filed with CAA and WME claiming that the WGA had participated in an illegal boycott by having its writers terminate representation. With the CAA deal nearing completion, a labor movement led by WGA West President David A. Goodman and Executive Director David Young is closer than ever to its goal.

