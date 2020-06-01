CAA Board Adds Sports Agent Lisa Joseph Metelus

Lisa Joseph Metelus has been appointed to the CAA Board, the agency’s new leadership structure, formed in January underscoring the company’s continued growth and next-generation strategy, the agency announced on Monday.

As a member of the Board, Metelus joins Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin, and Tiffany Ward, who collectively oversee the day-to-day management of the agency.

“It is critical that our Board better reflects the real world,” said president Richard Lovett in a statement to TheWrap. “Lisa is a force. Beyond being a proven leader in one of the most successful divisions of CAA Sports, she is among the most accomplished and respected executives in the industry. She has a powerful voice, both smart and visionary, and we look forward to further amplifying her insights and perspective across the agency.”

“The events over the past couple weeks continue to demonstrate the injustices Black people face daily,” added Richard Lovett. “It’s critical that we look hard at the deeply flawed systems and racial prejudice that persist in our communities, and most importantly, how we can each be an active ally in changing what is so broken. Words are not enough – as always, we’re committed to taking action, and being brave and united for all of our colleagues, clients, and friends in the black community.”

As co-head of Basketball Marketing and Servicing, Metelus, who joined CAA Sports in 2011, helps oversee the off-the-court efforts of more than four dozen emerging and NBA All-Star players. Metelus’s role is to help the agency’s basketball clients achieve their personal and professional goals, creating opportunities in endorsements, speaking, philanthropy, digital content, publishing, and beyond. Her personal clients include Dwyane Wade, Zion Williamson, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Collin Sexton, among others. Earlier this year, Metelus was integral in the ideation and launch of CAA AMP, a cultural strategy agency, with an in-depth understanding of unique communities, voices, passions, values, and beliefs. Led by Wade, CAA AMP is housed within CAA’s award-winning Brand Consulting division, and provides additional expertise and focus on helping brands understand the powerful role of cultural amplification today, delivering marketing solutions that reach new audiences and deeper consumer engagement.

A strong advocate for the empowerment of female executives in sports, Metelus launched PlayMakeHer, which is dedicated to bringing together men and women in celebration of women within the entertainment and sports industries. She was recognized by Adweek as one of the Most Powerful Women in Sports and has represented CAA in several thought-leadership speaking opportunities, including the NBA’s Women Leadership Forum, Harvard Business School, espnW, Sports Business Journal’s World Congress of Sports, and more.

Additionally, on Tuesday, June 2, all CAA employees worldwide are observing “Blackout Tuesday,” the music industry’s day of reflection, disconnecting from work, to provoke accountability, change, and meaningful action.