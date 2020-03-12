UTA and CAA Close; ICM, Gersh Staffers to Work Remotely Amid Coronavirus Scare

United Talent Agency is closing all its worldwide offices by end of day Thursday amid the coronavirus scare “for the coming weeks,” according to a staff memo obtained by TheWrap.
“This is not a reactive decision,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer wrote. “There has been no diagnosis of an employee or other specific event. This is a proactive decision that reflects evolving public health guidance and the simple, intuitive fact that we are all connected.”
In a similar move, Paradigm is closing its offices Friday, an agency spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.
Creative Artists Agency has closed its Century City offices amid the coronavirus scare, asking its employees to work remotely.
ICM Partners and the Gersh agency employees have been asked to work remotely starting today and tomorrow.
ICM employees will begin working remotely beginning today in New York and Washington DC and tomorrow in Los Angeles. Gersh employees will start working remotely Friday.
“While we have asked colleagues worldwide to work remotely, all of us at CAA remain committed to serving our clients and working in partnership with our friends and business leaders in movies, television, music, sports, and beyond,” said CAA President Richard Lovett in a statement to TheWrap. “Our goal throughout our preparations for remote work has been to work as seamlessly as possible, while, of course, making health and wellness a priority in our decision-making.”
An individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap that the agency made the move last night in New York after becoming aware of an agent in the sports group who came into contact with an NBA player who tested positive for coronavirus.
All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
1. "No Time To Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
2. "A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
3. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
4. "Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
5. "The Lovebirds"
Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
6. "Blue Story"
Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
7. "The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
8. "The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
