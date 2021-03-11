CAA Taps Josh Lindgren To Lead Podcast Department

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has named Josh Lindgren as the head of its podcast department, the agency announced Thursday.

“Josh has long been at the forefront of the podcast market, and his deep passion for and understanding of the medium have been essential to accelerating the growth of CAA’s business,” co-chairman Kevin Huvane said in a statement to TheWrap. “Josh has done a remarkable job to expand our clients’ creative footprint in podcasting and we are excited to have him lead the department to new heights.”

Lindgren has been at CAA since 2018 and has been a driving force in the agency’s growth in the audio space, building a roster that includes iHeartRadio’s “Stuff You Should Know,” NPR correspondent Ari Shapiro, “Dr. Death” reporter Laura Beil, producers Little Everywhere, Salt Audio, Lauren Bright Pacheco, Futuro Media Group, Gideon Media, Maximum Fun and Lemonada Media, among many others.

Lindgren also works to identify and create podcasting opportunities for clients across the agency. He recently closed a co-production deal for Jonathan Glickman’s Glickmania with iHeartMedia for a slate of music-driven podcasts; orchestrated a partnership for Ava DuVernay with Spotify to produce exclusive scripted and unscripted original audio programming through the filmmaker’s creative collective ARRAY; and closed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. for Mick Jagger’s “Rainy Day Podcasts.”

Additionally, Lindgren brokered a deal for Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions with Spotify. He also closed deals for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures with Audible and an 11-episode true-crime satire with Spotify for “The Case of Adirondack Rose” on behalf of Paul Feig’s Powderkeg Media.

CAA also represents such podcast networks as Gimlet Media and The Ringer, and recently orchestrated the launch of Pete Buttigieg’s “The Deciding Decade,” Andrew Yang’s “Yang Speaks,” Kesha’s “Kesha And The Creepies” and “En La Sala,” hosted and curated by Becky G.