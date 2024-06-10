CAA Promotes 15 to Agent and Executive Ranks

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted Kelly Berger, Dillon Dailidonis, Peter Dakich, L Davis, Andrew Devian, Shayna Ehrlich, Julie Flanagan, Claire Garrison, Carson Goodwyn, Zach Grove, Tia Ikemoto, Michael Johnston, Rahny Longley, Ines Maza, and Abby Rizzo to Agent or Executive, the agency announced on Monday.

Berger has been promoted to Motion Picture Literary Agent, where she will represent many of the world’s leading directors, writers, and producers. Berger began her career at CAA in 2018 after graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science. She most recently assisted Motion Picture Literary Agent and CAA Board member John Garvey before being accepted into Elevate in 2022.

Based in the Los Angeles office, Dailidonis has been promoted to Agent in the Digital Media department, where he will continue to work on behalf of the agency’s clients in gaming. Dailidonis began his career at CAA in 2020. He graduated from the University of Central Florida and earned his degree in Entertainment Management.

Dakich has been promoted to Agent in the Media Finance department, led by Benjamin Kramer and Roeg Sutherland, and will be based in the agency’s Los Angeles office. In his new role, Dakich will specialize in the packaging, sourcing financing for, and/or selling the distribution rights to independently financed films. Dakich began his career at ICM, joined CAA in 2018, then moved to the independent film production, distribution, and sales agency 30WEST before returning to CAA. He was accepted into Elevate in 2023, and most recently worked for Sutherland. Dakich graduated from Kenyon College with a degree in Economics.

Based in Los Angeles, Davis has been promoted to Agent in Baseball. He began his career at Travis Mathew before joining CAA in 2019 as a mailroom clerk. Davis then served as the assistant to veteran Television Agent Jeffrey Jacobs before being promoted to Coordinator at CAA affiliate Constellation Immersive. He joined CAA Sports in the Baseball department in 2022, and was accepted into Elevate in 2023. Davis graduated from The Ohio State University in 2016 with a degree in Sports Marketing & Industry, and was a member of the Men’s Baseball team from 2014 – 2016.

Devian has been promoted to Agent in Baseball. A graduate of Westmont College with a degree in Economics and Business, Devian began his career at his alma mater, serving as an Admissions Counselor and Athletics Recruiter. He joined CAA in 2021 as an assistant in the Baseball department in Los Angeles before being promoted to Professional in 2022. He was accepted into Elevate in 2023.

Based in New York, Ehrlich has been promoted to Music Marketing Executive in the agency’s Music Touring department. Ehrlich began her career as a Media Strategy & Planning Coordinator at iHeartMedia and joined CAA as an assistant to Jillian Doyle in 2019, before being elevated to professional in 2022. Ehrlich graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Communication Studies with a cognate in Music.

Los Angeles-based Garrison has been promoted to Agent in Talent Business Ventures, where she will focus on building brands and businesses and creating entrepreneurial opportunities for CAA’s clients. She began her career at CAA in 2018 as a recruiting coordinator in Human Resources before serving as an assistant to Global Client Strategy Head Toby Borg. She then worked for CAA Co-Chairman Kevin Huvane, and was accepted into Elevate in 2023. Garrison graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2018 with a degree in Business Management.

Goodwyn has been promoted to Agent in the Fashion department, where she will identify and create opportunities for clients in all areas, including editorial and runway, endorsements, licensing, branding, and business development. Based in New York, Goodwyn joined CAA in 2021 as an assistant in the Fashion department. She was promoted to Coordinator in 2023, and accepted into Elevate the same year. Goodwyn graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Media and Journalism.

Los Angeles-based Zach Grove and Rahny Longley have been promoted to Agent and Executive, respectively, within the agency’s Commercial Endorsements department.

Grove has been promoted to Agent and will continue to work on behalf of the agency’s clients in voiceover across motion pictures, television, video games, podcasts, and audiobooks. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, with degrees in Film and History, Grove began his career at Company 3 Animation. He joined CAA in 2021 as an assistant to Commercial Endorsements agents Jim Nicolay and Sara Leeb and was promoted to voiceover coordinator in 2022. He was accepted into Elevate in 2023.

Longley has been promoted to Business Affairs Executive and will continue to work on behalf of the agency’s clients in the areas of on-camera commercials, print, social media, and voice-over campaigns, both domestically and internationally. Longley began her career at CAA in 2021. She graduated from Spelman College with a degree in Philosophy and earned her law degree from Howard University School of Law.

New York-based Julie Flanagan, Tia Ikemoto, and Michael Johnston have been promoted to Agent, within the agency’s Books department, which represents thought leaders, change agents, award-winning authors, and artists in their worldwide publishing activities.

Flanagan began her career at ICM Partners, serving as an assistant to the Co-Head of the Books department and CAA Board member, Sloan Harris, and Books Agent Anna Stein. Flanagan joined CAA in 2022 following the agency’s acquisition of ICM and was accepted into Elevate in September of the same year. In her new role, Flanagan will continue to represent writers of literary fiction and nonfiction. She graduated from Hamilton College with degrees in History and English.

Ikemoto graduated from the University of California, San Diego with a degree in Communication and a minor in Business. Ikemoto began her career at ICM Partners in 2019 assisting Books department co-head Jennifer Joel. She joined CAA in 2022 following the company’s acquisition of ICM and was accepted into Elevate the same year. Ikemoto represents a diverse range of nonfiction and fiction across the commercial to literary spectrum.

Johnston will work across the agency to identify and create publishing opportunities for clients, with a focus on platform-driven non-fiction, memoir, pop culture, wellness, and narrative non-fiction. Johnston began his career at Radio Disney on the Marketing and Promotions team. He joined CAA in 2021 and was accepted into Elevate in 2023. He graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a degree in Public Relations and Strategic Communications.

Maza has been promoted to Agent in the Podcast department, where she will collaborate with leading talent and production companies, specializing in the Latin American podcast market. She serves on the teams of such podcast properties and personalities as Se Regalan Dudas, Estas Morras, Radio Ambulante, Futuro Media, Adonde Media, plus Yara Shahidi, Ronald Young Jr., Carlos Erik Lopez, Jenny Mullen, and Paul Bae, among others. She graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a degree in Dramatic Writing and began her career at CAA in 2021, assisting Josh Lindgren, Head of the Podcast department. Promoted to Coordinator in 2023, Maza was accepted into the Elevate program this year and is based in Los Angeles.

Rizzo has been promoted to Agent in the Speakers department, where she will focus on expanding the agency’s speaking business in the college market. Rizzo began her career at CAA in 2021 as an assistant to Speakers agents Christine Lancman and Alex Alton. Rizzo graduated from Fordham University with a degree in Communications and Media Studies. She was accepted into Elevate in 2023 and is based in Los Angeles.

CAA Elevate is the agency’s next-generation training and practical development curriculum with an emphasis on entrepreneurialism, inclusion, curiosity, collaboration, service, and a growth mindset. Building upon the rich heritage of the agency’s historical Training Program, and reimagined for today’s rapidly changing world, CAA Elevate was designed to cultivate best practices, encourage innovation, foster global strategic-thinking, and nurture the talents of CAA’s agents and executives in training.