CAA Promotes 16 to Agency and Executive Ranks

Creative Artists Agency has promoted 16 staffers to the agent and executive ranks at its annual company retreat, which kicked off Monday in a virtual setting, the agency announced.

Norris Brooks, Simone Capers, Joella Dorenbaum, Mathilde Dumont, JB Fogel, Harry Fotopoulos, Faith France, Alex Gold, Chris Ibbs, Evan Kantor, Yesenia Martinez, Jasmin Nash, Maya Nelson, Corey Vann, Yale Wolman and Arya Zanganeh have been promoted to agent or executive.

“We are proud to promote these wonderfully talented individuals who have worked tirelessly to get to where they are today,” chief innovation officer and CAA board member Michelle Kydd Lee said in a statement to theWrap. “They have each proven their ability to live out the values of CAA on a daily basis and continue to work with passion, unparalleled client service, and an exceptional commitment to the agency’s team-centered culture. They have each carved out an incredible career for themselves through their hard work and dedication, and we are so proud to be a part of this next phase of their journeys.”

Los Angeles-based Dorenbaum, Dumont, Fogel, Fotopoulos, France, Wolman, and Zanganeh are now talent agents, roles in which they will work with the agency’s actor clients.

Miami-based Capers and Nelson and New York-based Vann were upped to executive in the agency’s basketball division.

Gold was promoted to agent of theater in New York, while Los Angeles-based Brooks and Martinez became Agents in CAA’s scripted television and commercial endorsements departments, respectively.

Ibbs, Kantor and Nash have been elevated to Agents in CAA’s music department. Kantor is based in Nashville, Ibbs in London, and Nash in New York.

These promotions come on the heels of the agency’s recently announced promotions of Motion Picture Literary Agents Bryant Barile, Albert Lee, and Stephanie Smalling.