CAA Promotes 16 to Agent and Executive Ranks

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted Gabrielle Fetters, Megan Glendinning, Justin Gorkowitz, Evan Greenberg, Leilani Houston, Alex Hubert, Hannah Kaiser, Ashley King, Kyle Margolis, Peppa Mignone, Max Miller, Khalil Roberts, Sarah Phillips, Cami Potter, Jack Upton and Connie Yan to agent or executive, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Within the Books department, Gabrielle Fetters and Peppa Mignone were promoted to agent, focusing on selling translation rights for a wide range of authors worldwide. Khalil Roberts was promoted to executive, working with publishing houses to create and execute marketing and publicity strategies for the agency’s author clients.

In the Music Touring department, Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King were promoted to agent, responsible for booking and touring for a diverse roster of musical artists.

Additional promotions include Justin Gorkowitz (Comedy Touring, New York), Leilani Houston (Commercial Endorsements, New York), Hannah Kaiser (Television Scripted, Los Angeles), Kyle Margolis (Television News, New York), Max Miller (Motion Picture Talent, Los Angeles), Cami Potter (Television Talent, Los Angeles), Sarah Phillips (CAA Search, London), Jack Upton (Talent, New York) and Connie Yan (Motion Picture Literary, Los Angeles).

All of these individuals were previously part of CAA Elevate, the agency’s training program designed to cultivate entrepreneurialism, inclusion and leadership skills.

This latest round of promotions demonstrates is part of CAA looking to show its dedication to identifying and developing top talent within the agency.