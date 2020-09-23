CAA Promotes 29 to Agent and Executive Ranks

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) have promoted 29 to the Agent and Executive ranks, the talent agency announced on Wednesday.

Promotions span across the agency’s Sports, Brand Consulting, Books, Television, Motion Pictures Business Affairs, Digital media, Gaming and Fashion divisions. Details of each promotion are outlined below.

CAA Sports has promoted New York-based Josh Newman and Casey Rooney and London-based Suzanne Rowell to Executives in its Property Sales division. CAA Sports also promoted Nadia Tseng to Executive in its Baseball division, where she will continue to be based in the Los Angeles office, while Chicago-based Maxwell Saidman has been promoted to Agent in CAA’s Basketball division.

Also Read: CAA Signs Version of Franchise Agreement With Writers Guild, Approval Still Pending

CAA Brand Consulting, has elevated Lauren Dolik and Charlie Gilbert in New York, Lucy Clowes in London, and Mareike Strootman in Munich, to Executives.

Abigail Walters, Carlos Segarra, Emily Westcott, and Alex Rice have been promoted to Agent in CAA’s Books department. All four are based in New York.

Brandon Finkelstein, Rukayat Giwa, Lauren Jane Holland and Katie Laner have been promoted to Agents in CAA’s Television division, while Ashley Harrison has been elevated to Executive in CAA’s TV Alternative Business Affairs. Anabel Young has been upped to Talent Agent, and Sabina Kashi has been promoted to Agent in the Comedy department. Additionally, Anna Jinks and Yuni Sher have both been elevated to Agents in the Podcast division. All nine new Agents and Executives are based in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles-based Ashley Morris and Puneet Layal have been elevated to Executives in CAA’s Motion Pictures Business Affairs, and Alexander Osinski has been promoted to Agent in its Digital Media department.

CAA’s Games department has promoted Los Angeles-based Alison Sluiter to Agent.

Brooke Wingate has been elevated to Executive in Business Development, Toure Strong is now an Executive in Commercial Endorsements Business Affairs, and Tom Capone is now an Agent in CAA Fashion. All three are based in Los Angeles.