CAA Promotes 5 to Agent, One to Exec Role

CAA has promoted Yasi Agahnia, Logan Binstock, Abe Coelho, Ryan Quint and Karen Schillinger to Agent, and Erik Toral to an executive position, the agency announced on Thursday.

The promotions span the agency’s Music Touring, Comedy Touring and other divisions. CAA’s award-winning Music Touring division represents many of today’s most successful and acclaimed music artists across genres, from rock, pop, alternative, country, and dance music, to Latin, and hip-hop/R&B.

The agency’s Comedy Touring division plans and books live comedy shows for CAA clients in venues ranging from clubs, colleges, and theaters, to festivals and arenas around the globe. Within its Touring division, CAA books more than 30,000 music and comedy shows each year, on average, as well as more than 1,000 corporate and private engagements annually.

Agahnia, based in Los Angeles, has been promoted to Agent in the Music Touring area’s private events division. She began her career as a clerk in CAA’s mailroom in 2018 after graduating from the University of San Diego with a degree in Communication Studies. She was later an assistant to Robert Norman and Dave Aussenberg, before being promoted to Booking Professional and into the Elevate program in 2023.

Based in Nashville, Schillinger is a graduate of Cornell University, where she received a degree in Policy Analysis and Management. She has been promoted to Agent in the Music Touring department. She joined CAA as an assistant in 2017. She was promoted to Booking Professional in 2022, and into the Elevate program in 2023.

Quint has been elevated to Agent in the Comedy Touring department, and represents many of today’s leading comedians, including Nurse Blake, Bianca Del Rio, Craig Ferguson, Ron White, Sooshi Mango, Sasha Colby, and Josh Richards, among many others. He joined CAA as assistant to Head of Comedy Touring Matt Blake in 2019 and was promoted into the Elevate program in 2023. He graduated from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Industry. He is based in Los Angeles.

Binstock joined CAA in 2021 as a Mailroom Clerk, and served as an Assistant to Christian Carino, before being promoted into CAA Elevate earlier this year. In her new role as Agent, Binstock will work closely with Carino to create new business opportunities for many of the world’s top musicians, actors, and talent, including The Weeknd, Madonna, Taraji P. Henson, and David Blaine. Binstock earned a Bachelor’s degree in Creative Producing from Chapman University.

Coelho has been promoted to Agent in the Media Finance department, led by Roeg Sutherland and Benjamin Kramer, and will be based in the agency’s Los Angeles office. In his new role, Coelho will specialize in the packaging, sourcing financing for, and selling of distribution rights to independently financed films. Originally from Brazil, Coelho joined CAA from São Paulo-based RT Features, where he worked on such films as Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name” and James Gray’s “Ad Astra.” He joined CAA’s Media Finance department in 2019 as an assistant to Kramer and was promoted into CAA’s Elevate program in 2021. He most recently served as the Media Finance Coordinator. Coelho earned

his bachelor’s degree from the University of the Arts London and master’s degree from the University of Southern California.

Los Angeles-based Toral has been promoted to Executive in Global Client Strategy. In his new role, he will work on behalf of many of the world’s leading musicians, writers, and actors, helping maximize their enterprise value by creating cohesive brand strategies and launching talent-led, scalable and commercial businesses. Toral joined CAA in 2018 as a Receptionist, and transitioned to Assistant in the Non-Fiction Television and TV Scripted groups before being promoted to Coordinator in 2021, and entering CAA Elevate in 2022.