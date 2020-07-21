CAA Promotes Praveen Pandian to Head of Television Literary Department

Praveen Pandian has been promoted to head of CAA’s television literary department. He previously served as an agent in the TV department.

“Praveen is an exceptional agent with a tremendous work ethic and great taste,” said Joe Cohen, CAA board member and head of scripted television. “He is a shining example of what we stand for at CAA, and I am thrilled to have him serve in this important leadership role.”

Having joined CAA in 2012, Pandian has had a chance to work with some of the agency’s most profile producers and directors and their production banners, including Jason Bateman’s Aggregate, Simon Kinberg’s Genre, Robert Kirkman’s Skybound, Marc Webb’s Black Lamb, Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T Street, Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa, James Wan’s Atomic Monster, and Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO.

He represents several directors including Lucy Tcherniak, Alexander Payne, Jonathan Entwistle, Yorgos Lanthimos, The Duffer Brothers, Cory Finley, JD Dillard, Leigh Whannell, Zack Snyder and Francis Lawrence, and seeks to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities by working with BIPOC artists like Heather Rae, Steven Yuen, Zazie Beetz, Lee Isaac Chung, Simu Liu, Melina Matsoukas, Aneesh Chaganty, Natalie Morales, and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.

Pandian started at the Walt Disney Company in 2011. He attended Pennsylvania State University and graduated with degrees in marketing and advertising as well as public relations.