CAA Promotes Rachel Rusch to Co-Head of Motion Picture Talent

Creative Artists Agency has promoted Rachel Rusch to co-head of its motion picture talent department and will work alongside Franklin Latt in leading the group, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Rusch will continue to lead CAA’s comedy department, a position she has held at the agency since 2019.

“Rachel is an extraordinary advocate for artists, a proven leader with a keen understanding of the marketplace, and a valued mentor to many within the agency and beyond,” said CAA Board Members Maha Dakhil and Joel Lubin in a joint statement to TheWrap. “Working collaboratively across the agency, she has led the Comedy department to new heights and will play a critical role in guiding the continued growth of the Motion Picture department in the years to come.”

Rusch, who joined CAA in 2010, represents many of the biggest names in comedy working in film and television, including Trevor Noah, James Corden, Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Jones, Maria Bakalova, Cecily Strong, Ben Platt, Neal Brennan, Natalie Morales, Paul Walter Hauser, Zooey Deschanel, Tim Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, and Michelle Buteau, among others.

Rusch has also been a driving force in breaking UK comedic talent into the U.S., representing Michael McIntyre, one of the highest-grossing comedians in the world, two-time BAFTA winner Jamie Demetriou (“Stath Lets Flats,” upcoming “Cruella”), plus BAFTA-winners Matt Berry (“What We Do In The Shadows”) and Aisling Bea (“Living With Yourself,” upcoming “Home Alone”).