Cage the Elephant Singer Matthew Shultz  Arrested on Weapons Charge

Cage the Elephant singer Matthew Shultz was arrested and taken into custody Thursday for carrying a loaded firearm inside the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

The 39-year-old rock band musician is now facing two charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York Police Department. Officers received a 911 call about a person carrying a weapon inside the hotel at around 10 a.m.

After executing a search warrant, police found two loaded firearms in the singer’s hotel room as well as 11 Polaroid photos of guns. One of the images showed “a hand holding, pointing of the firearm.” There are currently no details about what prompted the hotel to call the police, CBS News reports.

In addition, prosecutors obtained “six handwritten notes,” one of which stated, “I will protect myself if I am attacked.” Shultz’s bail was set at $10,000, and he’s since posted the amount as of Friday night.

For now, the rocker who is known for his band’s hits, including “Come a Little Closer” and “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22. His attorney, Sam Talkin, says the weapons found were purchased legally and registered outside of New York.