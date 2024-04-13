Caitlyn Jenner has placed the blame for Iran’s apparent drone and missile attack at the feet of President Joe Biden. Hours after the IDF announced drones had been fired toward Israel from Iran, the conservative Jenner tweeted, “Can we please get a new POTUS in November that won’t allow for this to our allies and our people?! Never would have happened under Trump.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump also made a similar claim on Truth Social. He wrote, “ISRAEL IS UNDER ATTACK! This should never have been allowed to happen — This would NEVER have happened if I were President!”

Democrats pointed to Trump’s own contributions to the current situation with Iran. Democratic commentator Kaivan Shroff suggested that Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2018 could have dramatic and terrible ramifications related to today’s done attacks.

Shroff wryly noted, “Starting to think it was a terrible idea for Trump to pull out of the historic Iran deal and allow Iran to get closer to building a nuclear bomb than ever before. But maybe that’s just me.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (as the nuclear agreement is formally known) was signed in 2015. It placed severe restrictions on Iran’s ability to build nuclear weapons. The Trump Administration claimed the deal jeopardized the security of the United States, and Trump said at the time, “The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

Others in the United States have also weighed in. After Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted that Biden “must move quickly and launch aggressive retaliatory strikes on Iran” in response to the drone launch, former Barack Obama staffer and media personality Tommy Vietor hit back, “These lunatics are desperate to push us into a direct war with Iran. It’s bloodthirsty, stupid, and not what any actual voters in this country want.”