While appearing on “The View” on Thursday, California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner reiterated her typical talking points — namely, bashing current Gov. Gavin Newsom — before doubling down on her views supporting the ban of transgender athletes in multiple states and downplaying the issue altogether.

During the interview, host Sara Haines pushed Jenner on her support of legislation that bans transgender athletes from competing on teams that don’t match the gender assigned to them at birth.

“As an Olympian, and one of the most famous athletes in the world, your thoughts do carry some weight here,” Haines noted. “You’ve called it ‘fundamentally a question of fairness.’ Opponents say it’s pure discrimination. How significant do you think this issue is?”

Jenner was blunt but deflective in her response.

“To be honest with you, it’s a very small issue in the state of California,” Jenner replied. “I have been very outspoken on this. You can go to my website… I explain everything. But we have so many bigger issues in this state.”

Jenner then pivoted to discussing immigration policies, saying she would not only close the southern border of the state, but “finish the border wall” conceptualized under Donald Trump’s administration. Jenner added that she would “do what I would call the best job we can do in protecting our eastern front” — though no foreign borders exist to the east of California; only state borders.

Jenner did not circle back to the issue of anti-trans laws at any point during the rest of the interview. When asked why Californians should vote for her, especially given her lack of political experience and engagement — Jenner has admitted she hasn’t voted in most recent elections — she stuck to broad statements, repeatedly opining that she is an “inclusive candidate” who is the best person for the job.