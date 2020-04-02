But public health experts wonder why the state — which recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus on Jan. 26 — has not seen as big a surge as hot spots like New York, which has reported 83,889 confirmed cases and 1,941 deaths as of Thursday — with 1,374 in New York City alone.
California’s strict and early shutdowns of nonessential businesses and orders for residents to stay at home may have helped the state avoid an outbreak as severe as New York’s, but health experts told TheWrap that the worst is yet to come in California, and that big cities like Los Angeles still need to prepare for a potential onslaught of seriously ill patients in hospitals.
“I want people to recognize that we’re going to see some things we don’t want to see. We’re going to see a lot more people sick and a lot more people die,” John Swartzberg, an infectious diseases and vaccinology specialist at the UC Berkeley-UCSF Joint Medical Program, told TheWrap. “That’s going to happen no matter what we can do.”
As has been extensively reported, the data surrounding the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is flawed and imprecise, largely because not enough people are being tested. As of March 31, the California Department of Public Health reported the completion of 31,038 tests, with another 59,100 pending. That’s significantly less than the 220,880 New Yorkers who had been tested as of March 31, according to New York State’s public health department.
Further, comparisons between states are flawed because of differences in population and population density. But in terms of the curve of infection, California appears to have made positive strides in reducing the severity of the outbreak, even though the numbers of cases and deaths have continued to increase significantly each day.
“We are in a completely different place than the state of New York, and I hope we continue to be, but we won’t unless people continue practicing social distancing,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
One reason for that may be the early action on the part of state and local officials. On March 16, six counties in California’s Bay Area — San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda — announced a “shelter in place” order and closed nonessential businesses, launching one of the strictest orders issued in the U.S. at the time. Three days later, Los Angeles followed suit with a “safer at home” order, hours before California’s governor issued a statewide “stay at home” order that will last indefinitely.
George Rutherford, the head of UCSF’s Division of Infectious Disease and Global Epidemiology, said that “shelter in place” or “stay at home” orders are most effective when they’re put in place before there’s widespread transmission of a highly contagious disease. “All our indications are that this is working,” Rutherford said of California’s early and aggressive social distancing measures.
There are, of course, other geographic or cultural factors that may have given California an advantage in its fight against COVID-19 compared to states like New York, public health experts told TheWrap.
Some of the main factors influencing a region’s infection rate include the number of people, the average distance between people, the number of interactions people are having with one another, whether people are moving between centers of infection, when the virus arrived, public health interventions and the number of tests conducted, Robert Siegel, a microbiology and immunology professor at Stanford, said.
And in New York, certain lifestyle differences — such as the concentration of people living and working in small areas and the widespread use of the subway and other public transport systems — means that more people are interacting more closely with one another. “Even in grocery stores, because of the cost of real estate, their aisles are closer together. So they have a lot of interactions,” Siegel said.
Neal Baer, an adjunct professor in UCLA’s Department of Community Health Sciences, said that Los Angeles’ “car culture,” together with the city’s “safer at home” order, could be another “critical reason” as to why Angelenos have not yet seen as high a number of cases. “That’s not to say that people don’t get exposed in Los Angeles, but maybe we’re less exposed,” Baer said. “Two weeks ago, we were already sheltering, and we were in our cars weeks before then.”
Still, health experts said that maintaining aggressive social distancing measures — alongside increasing the number of tests, protective gear and medical equipment like ventilators and ICU beds in hospitals — will be key to reducing the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in California and, for that matter, any other state in the U.S.
“If it’s not done uniformly across the country,” Rutherford said, “the virus is going to continue to get reintroduced into the places that have done the right thing, and our effort will be for naught.”
And aggressive measures on a city, state and federal level, health experts cautioned, can’t end when the coronavirus pandemic seems to be waning, either.
“People say that we couldn’t afford to, but we’ve somehow found the money to fund a standing army that’s the largest in the world. And the reason we’ve done that is because the population believes that we need to protect ourselves, not from a war that’s happening now, but from a war that might occur,” Swatzberg said. “We know there’s going to be recurrent pandemics. There always have been and there are going to be until our science is a lot better. Why haven’t we prepared for that?”
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded. He has since recovered from the virus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL
Photo credit: Getty Images
Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Getty Images
Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote on Facebook.
Getty Images
"Les Miserables" actor Aaron Tveit announced he tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild," he wrote.
Getty Images
Sen. Rand Paul became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus Sunday.
Getty Images
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the virus in prison, according to a report from the Niagara Gazette.
Getty Images
"Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma revealed she was sick with the virus last week.
HBO
Daytime Emmy Award winner Greg Rikaart ("The Young and the Restless") announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he wrote, referring to his husband and son.
Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus but remains in "good health," his office announced on Wednesday.
Getty Images
Jackson Browne, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, also announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is recuperating in his Los Angeles home.
Getty Images
In a memo to staff Thursday, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus and "improving every day."
Getty Images
Chef Floyd Cardoz died of coronavirus complications on March 25. He won the third season of "Top Chef Masters" and appeared in numerous other cooking programs. He was 59.
Getty Images
Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "You," died of coronavirus complications on March 26. He was 69.
Getty Images
ESPN NBA analyst and reporter Doris Burke revealed Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus, and that it took eight days for her to get her results. Fortunately, she has been symptom-free.
Getty Images
Chuck Billy, frontman for the thrash-metal band Testament, told Rolling Stone, "I had an achy body, headaches, coughing, tight chest, I lost my sense of smell and taste — the whole thing." A few days later, he and his wife Tiffany learned they had the coronavirus.
Getty Images
Houston rapper Scarface revealed in a livestream with Geto Boys’ bandmate Willie D. that he tested positive for COVID-19 after having symptoms that began with the lack of taste and smell.
Getty Images
Adam Schlesinger, the songwriter best known for his work with the rock band Fountains of Wayne and the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms. Sadly, the 52-year-old rocker died on April 1.
Getty Images
Chris Cuomo announced on March 31 he tested positive for the coronavirus. The anchor has been hosting the show from his basement.
Getty Images
Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe announced March 31 he tested positive for the coronavirus. The brother of John McEnroe says he quarantined himself in his basement and is "feeling fine."
Getty Images
Eddie Large, one-half of the comedy duo Little and Large, contracting coronavirus while hospitalized for heart failure. Sadly, he died on April 2 at age 78.
Getty Images
Jim Edmonds, MLB player turned "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, said he tested positive for both pneumonia and the coronavirus but is "completely symptom-free" now.
Getty Images
Actress Ali Wentworth, who is married to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, revealed on Instagram she tested positive for the coronavirus and "has never been sicker." She is quarantined from her family.
J. Clara Chan
Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan