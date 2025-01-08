Here Are All the TV and Movie Productions Paused Due to Los Angeles Fires

From “Hacks” to “Grey’s Anatomy” the list is growing

Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster in Season 2 of "Loot" (Apple TV+)

As people in Los Angeles and surrounding towns evacuate their homes and deal with the impact of multiple wildfires, several Hollywood productions are being put on pause.

Beginning Tuesday morning, several TV productions were hatled in an effort to keep people safe and out of impacted areas. It’s unclear how long the pauses in production will last at the moment, and whether they will impact release schedules.

A full list of paused productions is below:

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in Hacks

Hacks (MAX)

Max’s award-winning comedy “Hacks,” which is in the middle of filming its fourth season, paused production on Wednesday, January 8.

Stephen Amell as Ted Black in the “Suits: L.A.” pilot (Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

Suits: LA (NBC)

“Suit: LA” is set to premiere in February on NBC, starring Stephen Amell and more. It paused production on later episodes in its first season on January 8.

Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Reba McEntire as Bobbie in “Happy’s Place” (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Happy’s Place (NBC)

“Happy’s Place” debuted on NBC in 2024, and is currently still in its first season. It paused production on January 8 also.

Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, Meagen Fay, Nat Faxon and Stephanie Styles in “Loot” (Credit: Apple TV+)

Loot (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+’s hit series “Loot,” which stars Maya Rudolph and more, also paused on January 8. It’s in the middle of production on its third season for the streamer.

Ted (Peacock)

Peacock’s series “Ted” also paused, amid production on their second season. The series was renewed in May 2024.

Rocky Carroll and Katrina Law in “NCIS.” (Robert Voets/CBS)

NCIS (CBS)

CBS’ flagship series “NCIS” also shut down January 8, as it films in Santa Clarita.

Mariel Molino in “NCIS: Origins.” (Erik Voake/CBS)

NCIS: Origins (CBS)

Similarly, “NCIS: Origins” also put a hold on things on Wednesday. It shoots on the Paramount lot.

Drew Carey and a contestant on “The Price Is Right” in 2010 (Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Scripted TV wasn’t the only affected aspect of the fires though. CBS’ “The Price Is Right” also paused, as it films in Glendale.

Taylor Tomlinson on “After Midnight” (CBS)

After Midnight (CBS)

“After Midnight,” CBS’ late night program hosted by comedian Taylor Tomlinson also suspended tapings on January 8.

Jimmy Kimmel hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Photo Credit: ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Meanwhile ABC’s late night also got put on hold, as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” paused on Wednesday.

Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Chandra Wilson and Chris Carmack in “Grey’s Anatomy.” (Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

“Grey’s Anatomy” also went dark for ABC.

Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo and Sean Teale in “Doctor Odyssey.” (Disney/Tina Thorpe)

Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

“Doctor Odyssey,” starring Joshua Jackson, Philippa Soo and more, also paused on Wednesday, January 8.

