Here Are All the TV and Movie Productions Paused Due to Los Angeles Fires

As people in Los Angeles and surrounding towns evacuate their homes and deal with the impact of multiple wildfires, several Hollywood productions are being put on pause.
Beginning Tuesday morning, several TV productions were hatled in an effort to keep people safe and out of impacted areas. It’s unclear how long the pauses in production will last at the moment, and whether they will impact release schedules.
A full list of paused productions is below:
Hacks (MAX)
Max’s award-winning comedy “Hacks,” which is in the middle of filming its fourth season, paused production on Wednesday, January 8.
Suits: LA (NBC)
“Suit: LA” is set to premiere in February on NBC, starring Stephen Amell and more. It paused production on later episodes in its first season on January 8.
Happy’s Place (NBC)
“Happy’s Place” debuted on NBC in 2024, and is currently still in its first season. It paused production on January 8 also.
Loot (Apple TV+)
Apple TV+’s hit series “Loot,” which stars Maya Rudolph and more, also paused on January 8. It’s in the middle of production on its third season for the streamer.
Ted (Peacock)
Peacock’s series “Ted” also paused, amid production on their second season. The series was renewed in May 2024.
NCIS (CBS)
CBS’ flagship series “NCIS” also shut down January 8, as it films in Santa Clarita.
NCIS: Origins (CBS)
Similarly, “NCIS: Origins” also put a hold on things on Wednesday. It shoots on the Paramount lot.
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Scripted TV wasn’t the only affected aspect of the fires though. CBS’ “The Price Is Right” also paused, as it films in Glendale.
After Midnight (CBS)
“After Midnight,” CBS’ late night program hosted by comedian Taylor Tomlinson also suspended tapings on January 8.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Meanwhile ABC’s late night also got put on hold, as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” paused on Wednesday.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
“Grey’s Anatomy” also went dark for ABC.
Doctor Odyssey (ABC)
“Doctor Odyssey,” starring Joshua Jackson, Philippa Soo and more, also paused on Wednesday, January 8.