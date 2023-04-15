Sinclair-owned KMPH-TV, FOX 26, in Fresno, California, has viewers up in arms after posting video (with sound) of a tow truck blowing through a red light, T-boning another car and coming to rest on top of it that resulted in the death of a woman. Worse yet, the Instagram post included hashtags like #killed, #dead and #fatal and #caughtoncamera.

Response to the video and the hashtags (the hashtag #dead was eventually deleted) was consistent across the board, with Instagram users outraged over the station’s total disregard for the family and friends of the victim, who now “can relive the fatal crash over and over again.”

The post read simply, “A woman is now dead after a tow truck driver ran a red light early Wednesday morning in north Fresno,” and was followed by the hashtags #fatal #crash #Fresno #towtruck #woman #killed #redlight #caughtoncamera. It also includes a link to a YouTube channel dedicated to video of accidents at that same intersection “that has gained a notorious reputation for being one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.”

TheWrap reached out to KMPH-TV for comment about the video, its hashtags and the backlash, but have yet to receive a response.

“What’s with those hashtags? Are you trying to get visitors traffic from someone’s death? Like using ‘dead’…?!? What’s wrong with your Social Media team/manager?” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer added, “A women is dead, and you post this for everyone to see? Her poor family.”

“Why would you post this full video? What is the news value? What’s the value to anyone and using the hashtag “killed”??? This is disgusting,” one person wrote.

“I am not sure what I am more disgusted about @kmphfox26 The fact that you actually posted the video of the moment a poor woman lost her life? The fact that you posted it with sound? Or the insensitive ass hashtags?” another viewer wrote.

Other comments made include:

“Whoever wrote these should be fired. So tacky and thoughtless.”

“I would delete the hashtags. Do you really need them? Lots of followers already. I know it’s habit but omgee. Rest her soul. Prayers for her family. The video must be horrifying for them to see. I’d have nightmares. This could be a mother, sister, aunt, daughter, grandma, cousin. I know that this news gets attention but sometimes things don’t need to be shown. 💔🙏🙏🙏”

“This is heartbreaking shame on you Fox 26 for sharing this. I can only imagine how her family must feel.”

“Shame on you @kmphfox26 !!!! Showing the moment a woman is killed then adding hashtags like it’s no big deal. #kmphfox26isdusgusting”

You can see the post of the deadly crash on KMPH-TV’s Instagram page by clicking here, but be warned, it is very disturbing.

FTVLive first reported on this story.