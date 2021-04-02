California to Allow Indoor Concerts, Theater Starting April 15

Indoor concerts, theater performances and private gatherings will be allowed in California, with limitations, beginning on April 15, the Department of Public Health announced on Friday.

Attendees must show proof of full vaccination or be tested for COVID-19, officials said, and the number of people permitted to gather will depend on the tier of the county where the event is located.

Counties in the purple, or most restrictive, tier will not be permitted to resume indoor concerts and theater performances. Counties in the red tier may resume indoor performances at 10% capacity for venues that can seat up to 1,500 people and 20% capacity for larger venues.

Indoor private gatherings are not allowed for counties in the purple tier, but they are permitted in the red tier with a limit of 200 people if all guests show proof of full vaccination or are tested. Otherwise, the guest limit for indoor private gatherings is capped at 50.

