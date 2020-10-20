California’s theme parks can reopen with restrictions under new state guidelines released on Tuesday, but major parks in Orange and Los Angeles County — including Disneyland and Universal Studios — don’t make the cut.

Under the guidelines, smaller parks can reopen outdoor attractions with 500 visitors or at 25% capacity, whichever is fewer, if the county the park is located in has reached the state’s “moderate” tier. Guests must also be from the same county as where the park is located, and reservations or advanced ticket sales are required. And for theme parks located in counties that have reached the state’s “minimal” tier (e.g., the least restrictive tier), all parks will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

Face coverings will be mandatory at all theme parks that reopen unless guests are eating or drinking, and the parks must implement a reservation system that screens guests in advance for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Based on these guidelines, however, Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios and Six Flags must remain closed because Orange and Los Angeles County have not met the criteria to reach the “moderate” tier yet, according to the state’s county dashboard. (Orange County — where Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm is located — is still in the “substantial” tier, while L.A. County — home to Universal and Six Flags — is in the worst “widespread” tier.)

Still, the guidelines offer a “path forward” for these parks to reopen, Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said on Tuesday. But for some, such as Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, the requirements are “disappointing.”

“These guidelines fail working families and small businesses. As painful as this is, Disney and the city of Anaheim will survive. But too many Anaheim hotels, stores and restaurants will not survive another year of this,” Sidhu said in a statement.

Representatives for Disney Parks and Universal Studios Hollywood did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.