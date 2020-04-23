‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Tournament Offers $1 Million in Prizes

Mobile gamers ranked “Veteran” or above in Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty: Mobile” game can try their luck at claiming $1 million worth of prizes in a new month-long tournament beginning April 30.
The “Call of Duty: Mobile” World Championships will conclude on May 24 and “feature over $1 million in prizes,” Activsion tweeted Thursday.
Throughout four weekends players can register in-game and the first 10 multiplayer matches they compete in will earn them tournament points. 80 tournament points allow the player to move onto the second stage of the competition, when they’ll be asked to form a squad of other qualified players to fight for team wins.
The tournament is Activision’s first attempt at turning a mobile game into an esport event. It’s also an effort to keep pace with looming competition from other free mobile games that are steadily outpacing console titles in popularity.
The $1 million prize pool isn’t the largest ever offered by a mobile game tournament — last year, Tencent and PUBG Corp.’s “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile” game offered $2 million to the winners of its 2019 Club Open tournament.
Activision implemented a few rules — the game must be played strictly on a mobile phone, anyone using bluetooth or wired controllers and mice or keyboards will be ineligible to win points and rank up. Desktop emulators that mimic the mobile game on a PC will also be disqualified. Those caught cheating will also be banned from future “Call of Duty” tournaments, Activision said.
The tournament offers in-game rewards in addition to cash prizes, and players can redeem them when they register and reach certain point thresholds.
Activision did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment regarding how the tournament will be structured beyond stage two or how the prize money will be allocated. The game developer did say more information on how to participate and watch will be made available soon on its website.
“We can’t wait to share more details next week,” Activison’s Call of Duty Mobile account tweeted Wednesday.
