Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ Blows Away ABC’s ‘Call Your Mother’ Series Premiere

by | January 14, 2021 @ 8:37 AM

Airing four sitcoms and a rerun, ABC settles for fourth place in total viewers

Approximately 3.2 million TV viewers were reminded to call their mothers last night by ABC’s series premiere of the Kyra Sedgwick comedy “Call Your Mother.” That’s… fine. But paired with three other sitcoms and a rerun, ABC settled for fourth place in total viewers on Wednesday.

NBC won the evening with its “One Chicago” lineup. Fox finished second in the key demo with original episodes of “The Masked Dancer” and “Name That Tune,” but was third in total viewers.

