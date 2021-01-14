Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ Blows Away ABC’s ‘Call Your Mother’ Series Premiere

Airing four sitcoms and a rerun, ABC settles for fourth place in total viewers

NBC won the evening with its “One Chicago” lineup. Fox finished second in the key demo with original episodes of “The Masked Dancer” and “Name That Tune,” but was third in total viewers.

Approximately 3.2 million TV viewers were reminded to call their mothers last night by ABC’s series premiere of the Kyra Sedgwick comedy “Call Your Mother.” That’s… fine. But paired with three other sitcoms and a rerun, ABC settled for fourth place in total viewers on Wednesday.

CBS had the second largest overall audience of the evening. The broadcaster kicked off primetime with a “The Price Is Right at Night” special.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. put up a 1.0/6 and 7.4 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” landed a 1.0/6 and 7.1 million viewers. At 10, “Chicago PD” posted a 0.9/6 and 6.4 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and third in viewers with 2.92 million. “The Masked Dancer” at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 2.9 million viewers. So did “Name That Tune” at 9.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4 million, ABC was fourth in 2.86 million.

For CBS, “The Price Is Right at Night” at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 4.8 million viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” received a 0.5/3 and 3.9 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 3.2 million viewers.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 3.7 million viewers. At 8:30, “American Housewife” got a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers. At 9:30, “Call Your Mother” debuted to a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers. A repeat followed.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.0/0 and in viewers with 268,000, airing all reruns.